Armenia's public debt increased by 43% in drams

27 Nov. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia spoke about the situation with public debt for the first nine months of 2023.

"Armenia’s public debt is currently within the established guidelines",

Deputy Head of the Ministry of Finance Vahan Sirunyan said.

He added that the share of the country's public debt in drams increased by 43%, the share of public debt in dollars is 34%, the debt in euros is 9%.

Today, the size of Armenia's national debt is 4.454 trillion drams or $11.322 million. The bulk of this amount is the government's debt, which is $10.8 billion. Since the beginning of the year, the debt of the Armenian government has increased by 7%, and the debt of the Central Bank has decreased.

It is expected that by the end of the year, Armenia's public debt will exceed 50% of GDP.

