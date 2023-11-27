РУС ENG

Iran speaks about development of cooperation between Tehran and Baku

Maria Novoselova/"Vestnik Kavkaza"

Official representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani spoke about the development of Azerbaijani-Iranian cooperation.

According to the diplomat, cooperation between Baku and Tehran is developing in political, economic, military and other spheres.

He added that discussions were underway between Iran and Azerbaijan on the development of bilateral relations.

Kanaani also emphasized that Tehran was optimistic about continuing cooperation with Baku within the framework of common interests, saying that both Iran and Azerbaijan have this will.

© Photo :Maria Novoselova/"Vestnik Kavkaza"
