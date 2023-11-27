Defence ministers of Azerbaijan and Georgia meet in Baku

27 Nov. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Negotiations between Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and his Georgian counterpart Juansher Burchuladze took place in Baku, the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reports.

The ministers discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation in the spheres of peace and security in the region, exchanged views on increasing the intensity of joint exercises, and also touched upon other issues of mutual interest.

The Georgian minister noted that the meetings of the Defense Ministers of both countries are an example of a high level of cooperation between Baku and Tbilisi. In turn, Hasanov emphasized that such visits have a positive impact on bilateral relations.

As a result of the negotiations, the ministers of both countries signed a military cooperation plan for the next year.