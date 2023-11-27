Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye to conduct joint cybersecurity exercises

27 Nov. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

In 2024, Türkiye, together with Azerbaijan and Georgia, will conduct military exercises on cyber attacks. The Turkish Minister of Defense announced this at a trilateral meeting with his colleagues from these countries.

"Next year we will hold joint exercises on cyber attacks in Türkiye",

Yaşar Güler said.

According to him, cooperation between Ankara, Baku and Tbilisi is strategically important for the region, and the parties are aimed at developing these relations.

In addition to this, the Defense Minister pointed out that Türkiye and Georgia support the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

Moreover, he appealed to the Armenian leadership to participate in the regional "3+3" platform for the normalizion of relations with Azerbaijan.

"We believe that the 3+3 platform is a good format for peaceful resolution of problems",

Head of the Ministry of Defense said.