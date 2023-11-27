Corruption in Armenia: criminals profited from kindergarteners in Yerevan

27 Nov. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Corrupt people actually stole food from the small residents of Yerevan. The crime was solved by the Armenian National Security Service.

Five people have been charged with stealing funds allocated to supply food to kindergartens. They have already been placed under arrest.

It is clarified that two companies won the tender for the supply of food to preschool institutions. Having made false documents, they stole funds allocated for food. They did it with the participation of kindergarten directors.

22 million drams ($55 thousand) in cash were found at the homes and workplaces of the criminals. In addition to money, they kept gold jewelry, smartphones and computers.

Investigators interrogated about 20 kindergarten employees. They admitted guilt and told important details for the investigation.