Blinken and Aliyev discuss peace in phone talk

28 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev the possibility of concluding a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan in a phone call, the U.S. State Department press service reported.

"They discussed U.S. support for efforts to reach a durable and dignified peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan," the statement reads.

According to the statement distributed by State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller, Blinken "welcomed President Aliyev’s commitment to conclude a durable and dignified peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia."

The U.S. Secretary recognised the suffering that this long-standing conflict has caused Azerbaijanis and underscored the benefits that peace would bring to everyone in the region.

"The Secretary discussed our enduring relations with Azerbaijan, noted recent points of concern in the relationship and also spoke about opportunities to strengthen cooperation, especially around the peace process, and the importance of high-level engagement," the statement reads.

Previously, the President of Azerbaijan spoke with the US Secretary of State by phone on September 26, the main topic was Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh.