Iran to launch five satellites in four months

28 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran will launch five satellites by the end of this year (March 20, 2024), Iranian Minister of Information and Communication Technology Issa Zarepour announced.

According to him, two of the satellites will be launched by the IRGC, two by the Iranian Ministry of Defense and one from abroad.

The minister pointed out that the coverage map of the entire country is being updated after 20 years, Tasnim reported.