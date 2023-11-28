Azerbaijan and Armenia may sign peace deal within 15 days

Armenia and Azerbaijan can sign a peace agreement within the next 15 days if Baku has political will to do so, Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan said.
"If there is a wish, the peace agreement can be signed within the next 15 days if the Azerbaijani authorities actually show political will," Alen Simonyan said.
Hovewer, the speaker refused to disclose details to avoid harming the process.
Armenia and EEU
He believes that Armenia should participate in the upcoming Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) summit in Russia's Saint Petersburg in December.
"There’s no decision at this moment. But I personally believe that Armenia should participate for assuming the EEU presidency, because we are assuming the presidency of that organization,” Simonyan said.