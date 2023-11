28 Nov. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye will build a field hospital in the Gaza Strip. Specialists from this country have already left for Gaza to carry out work.

According to Turkish media, the hospital is planned to be put into operation in the near future. The Turkish delegation will go to the enclave via Egypt.

Earlier, the head of the Turkish Ministry of Health, Fahrettin Koca, had discussed the issue of building a hospital in Gaza with the governments of Egypt and Israel.