Tours to Egypt become popular amid falling prices

28 Nov. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Demand for tours to Egypt increased at the end of November, prices will go up again closer to the New Year holidays, the Russian Union of Travel Industry (RUTI) shared.

"According to the Last Minute Travel Store network, Egypt is now the leader among holiday destinations in terms of sales from travel agencies, accounting for 26.5% of the total volume. Since the beginning of November, prices for the destination have decreased by an average of 20% since the beginning of November",

RUTI said.

At the beginning of the month, a tour for two cost 152 thousand rubles, today a similar trip costs less than 120 thousand rubles.

"From November 30 until New Year’s, it is possible to buy a week’s tour to a good 4* hotel for two for 90 thousand rubles",

the Russian Union of Travel Industry said.

Tours to Thailand and Türkiye are also popular among Russian travelers now.