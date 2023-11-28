Georgia supports peace agenda in region

28 Nov. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian authorities intend to support the establishment of peace in the South Caucasus. This statement was made by Prime Minister of the Republic Irakli Garibashvili during a conversation with the Chief of Staff of the Head of the government of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, who came to the Georgian capital on a business visit. Information about the meeting was published on the page of the Head of the Georgian government.

During the conversation, Garibashvili noted that the republic strove to maintain peace and stabilize the situation in the region. The Republic is ready to participate in all constructive activities that will help to establish a calm atmosphere in the South Caucasus.

In addition to this, the officials discussed the development of bilateral relations. It was noted that cooperation between Georgia and Armenia would have a positive impact on the entire region.