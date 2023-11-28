Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Türkiye to enter commercial operation in 2025

28 Nov. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the summer of 2025, Türkiye plans to start using the country's first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu, for commercial purposes.

"Our top priority is safety. We must bring the first unit into full commercial operation in 2025. According to the power purchase agreement, we must provide first electricity in July 2025",

Deputy Head of NPP for Construction of Akkuyu Nuclear JSC Dmitry Romanets said.

The first power unit will be launched at the Turkish NPP next year.

The planned service life of the nuclear power plant is 60 years, but it can be extended to 80 years.