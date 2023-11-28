Western Azerbaijan Community: Armenia is not interested in a peace treaty

28 Nov. 19:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian authorities do not intend to sign a peace agreement with the Republic of Azerbaijan. Representatives of the West Azerbaijan Community came to this conclusion after the Speaker of the Armenian parliament, Alen Simonyan, made a statement that the Republic of Azerbaijan allegedly occupied the settlements of the Republic of Armenia.

According to the community, thus, the Armenian side is showing disinterest in resolving the situation in the region.

"By making such an unfounded accusation, Armenia once again demonstrated its disinterest in signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan. Besides, Armenia is still trying to hide the occupation of 8 villages in Azerbaijan",

West Azerbaijan Community said.

The statement emphasizes that the Armenian authorities should act towards signing a peace agreement and pursue appropriate policy, instead of making such statements.