Istanbul hurricane "cancelled" over 50 flights

28 Nov. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Airlines has cancelled 56 flights arriving in Istanbul and departing from the city, the airline's press service reports.

Company employee Yahya Üstün said that the flights were canceled due to unfavorable weather conditions in the city. He did not list flights canceled due to weather and advised customers to check the status on the website.

In turn, RIA Novosti noted that Moscow is not on the list of canceled flights. In addition to this, flights flying from Moscow to the Turkish city have not been cancelled.

It should be added that flights to Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport are delayed.