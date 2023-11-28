Mikhail Gusman elected to Presidium of UNESCO IPDC

28 Nov. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

First Deputy General Director of TASS Mikhail Gusman was elected permanent rapporteur of the Presidium of the International Programme for the Development of Communication (IPDC) of UNESCO.

"This morning, elections took place to the presidium of the IPDC for the post of rapporteur. Based on their results, Mikhail Solomonovich Gusman was elected",

the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to an international organization said.

It is clarified that the competitor of Mikhail Gusman was a representative of Estonia.

On the occasion of Gusman's election, a statement was released emphasizing that the Russian side was contributing to the achievement of the IPDC's goals.