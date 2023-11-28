Iran appeals to ICC with demand to put pressure on Israel

28 Nov. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's Foreign Minister calls for action against Israel. This was stated on the Ministry’s Telegram channel.

According to the report, Hossein Amir Abdollahian appealed to the International Criminal Court with such a demand.

"Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian sent letters to the ICC Chairman and Prosecutor, emphasizing the need to expedite the investigation into recent crimes in the Gaza Strip",

Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

According to him, the actions of the Jewish state in the Gaza Strip are acts of genocide. It's time to stop them, Abdollahian added.