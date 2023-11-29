Armenian authorities suppose Armenians can live side by side with Azerbaijanis

29 Nov. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A time will come when Armenians and Azerbaijanis must live side by side, Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan said.

"We hope for it and will do everything. Armenians and Azerbaijanis need to conduct trade, I do not rule out that some [Armenian] people will return to their homes in the territory of Azerbaijan, I do not rule out that after some time Azerbaijanis will come and settle here," the speaker said.

When asked whether such a clause is included in the peace agreement being worked out with Azerbaijan, he responded that he did not notice such a clause.