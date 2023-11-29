Navigation in Bosphorus Strait suspended due to storm

29 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The vessel traffic in the Bosphorus Strait has been suspended due to adverse weather, the Turkey’s coast guard command said.

"The navigation to both sides has been temporarily suspended because of adverse weather conditions at 17:50 p.m. [14:50 GMT]," the authorities said.

Navigation was suspended earlier in the Dardanelles because of the same reason.

According to the Turkey’s Transport Ministry, more than seventy arriving and departing flights, mainly domestic ones, were canceled in Istanbul airports.