Bogdanov discusses latest events in Gaza with Iranian ambassador

29 Nov. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed with Iran's Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone during the talks on November 28.

"During the conversation there was an extensive exchange of views on the current situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The sides also touched upon a number of other topical issues on the Middle East agenda.