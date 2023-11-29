РУС ENG

Bogdanov discusses latest events in Gaza with Iranian ambassador

Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed with Iran's Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone during the talks on November 28.

"During the conversation there was an extensive exchange of views on the current situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The sides also touched upon a number of other topical issues on the Middle East agenda.

