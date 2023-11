29 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The goal of Israel's operation in the Gaza Strip is to demilitarize as well as deradicalize the Palestinian enclave, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Welt.

"After this we have to do two things: first, demilitarize Gaza and also deradicalize it. This is what was done in Germany, Japan and elsewhere," the Israeli PM said.

Netanyahu emphasized that Israel would resume operations against Hamas after the end of the currently agreed ceasefire.