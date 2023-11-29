Israel open to extending truce in Gaza

29 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel is interested in extending the current truce arrangement beyond 10 days, Yedioth Ahronoth reported citing a senior diplomatic source.

The source said the talks on extending the temporary truce in Gaza have not included consideration of proposals for extending the pause beyond 10 days, but indicated Israel could be open to the idea.

“If there is a concrete proposal, the cabinet will consider it, but there hasn’t been anything like that. If we see it’s a serious proposal, we’ll look into it,” the source said.

The source stressed Israel remains committed to toppling Hamas, a key aim of the Israeli military operation in Gaza.

“If we can get as many hostages out as possible in 10 days, that’s great. Nobody is forgetting the war’s goal and nobody will agree to something ridiculous like disarmament. We already know how much international forces can be relied on," the source said.

Mossad spy agency chief David Barnea was in Doha on November 28 for talks with CIA director William Burns, Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani and other Qatari officials, for expanded discussions.