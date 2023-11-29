Baku and Yerevan to discuss border delimitation

29 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani and Armenian authorities will hold a meeting of the commission on the delimitation of the border tomorrow.

A meeting of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev will be held at the section of Azerbaijan's Gazakh and Armenia's Ijevan on November 30, the Armenian deputy PM's office reported.

The meeting will be held within the framework of the work of state commissions on border demarcation issues.

The Azerbaijani and Armenian authorities plan to organize the process without the intervention of intermediaries.

The last meeting of the border delimitation commission was held in July, 2023.