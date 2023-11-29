Azerbaijan to build 8 professional lyceums in Karabakh

29 Nov. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A total of 8 professional lyceums will be built in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, Director of the State Agency for Vocational Education under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Science and Education Jeyhun Karamov said at a seminar on "Effective Communication" held in Baku.

"Currently, the foundation of a professional lyceum has been laid in Fuzuli. Our goal is to cover the entire Azerbaijan. Vocational education serves the economy. When building the institution, the economic needs of a particular region are firstly taken into account," Jeyhun Karamov said.

He noted that it is planned that each of the new buildings will have dormitories

The director also said that a new building of Baku State Professional Lyceum will be constructed next year.