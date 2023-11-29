Armenia and UK agree on military cooperation

29 Nov. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian Defense Ministry signed the 2023-2024 program of Armenian-British cooperation in the field of defense in London, the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry reported.

"Head of the General Department of Defense Policy and International Cooperation of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Levon Ayvazyan presented to his UK colleagues the security situation around Armenia and the latter's steps towards regional peace and stability, including Armenia's "Crossroads of Peace" project," the statement reads.

During the strategic defense consultations the parties thoroughly discussed "the current course and development prospects of bilateral military cooperation".



The sides noted "the significant potential for cooperation in a number of new areas and the readiness to implement the agreements reached".