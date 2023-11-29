Russia's Utair to increase flight frequency to Azerbaijan

29 Nov. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian airline Utair has added fall-winter flights to Baku, Ganja and Nakhchivan from Moscow and other Russian cities to its schedule.

Accoring to the airline, flights in the fall-winter schedule will be operated to Baku from Grozny, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Samara, Surgut, Tyumen and Ufa, while flights to Ganja and Nakhchivan will be operated from Moscow.