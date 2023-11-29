Russia's Utair to increase flight frequency to Azerbaijan

Russian airline Utair has added fall-winter flights to Baku, Ganja and Nakhchivan from Moscow and other Russian cities to its schedule.
Accoring to the airline, flights in the fall-winter schedule will be operated to Baku from Grozny, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Samara, Surgut, Tyumen and Ufa, while flights to Ganja and Nakhchivan will be operated from Moscow.
"A year ago we significantly expanded the program of flights to the cities of Azerbaijan. We introduced flights to Baku from St. Petersburg, Samara, and Ufa, and to Ganja and Nakhchivan from Moscow. We plan to increase the frequency of flights and will perform flights on these routes all year round," President of Passenger Airlines of Utair Company Oleg Semenov said.