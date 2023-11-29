Truck knocked down by wind in Kuban

29 Nov. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A truck and several cars were overturned by the wind in the Krasnodar region. There is a storm warning in effect in the region.

Powerful winds blew through the Krasnodar Territory, overturning vehicles, including a truck. The emergency occurred in the Seversky district, the regional traffic police reports.

“At the 42nd km of the highway, the wind overturned vehicles. Employees of the State Traffic Inspectorate promptly organize a detour and provide assistance in evacuating the vehicles,”

– the traffic police for the Krasnodar Territory informs.