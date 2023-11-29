How much gas Azerbaijan sends to Europe?

29 Nov. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Over three years, Azerbaijan transported more than 30 bln cubic meters of gas to European countries. Every year supply volumes increase.

Since December 2020, European countries have received over 30 bln cubic meters of gas from the Republic of Azerbaijan. Fuel was sent via the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline. Information on the volume of gas supplies was provided by the gas pipeline project consortium.

According to the published information, gas supplies were carried out to Greece, Bulgaria and Italy.

Last year, the republic increased the amount of gas transferred to the European Union by 18% and reached a volume of 22 bln cubic meters.

This year, experts predict an increase in exports to 24 bln cubic meters, over 12 bln of which will be sent to the EU countries.