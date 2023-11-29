Azau Clearing to be landscaped at Elbrus resort

29 Nov. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A project for the improvement of the Azau clearing at the Elbrus resort is being prepared. New facilities for active recreation will be created there, organically integrated into a single stylistic space.

Paths for cyclists and cross-country skiing will be built in the Azau Clearing, which adorns the Elbrus resort. A zipline and rope park are also planned in the clearing. There will be places for making fires and warm screens for heating.

“We will cross-country ski, roller-skate, ride on electric scooters, zipline, hang out in a rope park, walk along the equipped embankment of the Baksan River or along the shore, spend time in a park delicately integrated into the natural landscape, climb the health ladder and compete with children at the workout park,”

– the resort press service reports.