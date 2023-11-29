Georgia refuses law “On Foreign Agents”

29 Nov. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgian Dream reported that they do not plan to return to the adoption of the law “On Foreign Agents”. According to the party, the protests against the law were artificially caused.

The head of the Georgian Dream, Irakli Kobakhidze, announced the refusal of the Georgian leadership to return to the issue of adopting the law “On Foreign Agents”.

At the same time, he noted that this bill served noble goals - to inform the Georgian public about external funding.

Kobakhidze recalled that today Europe is working on its own law “On Agents of Foreign Influence,” which can only be welcomed.

At the same time, the head of the party emphasized that the protests against the law that swept across Georgia in the spring of this year were caused artificially.