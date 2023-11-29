30-60% of Abkhazia hotels booked for New Year

29 Nov. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/Vestnik Kavkaza

The New Year holidays in Abkhazia are relatively popular among Russians. A month before the New Year, the bookings are at the level of 60%, the republican authorities inform.

A fairly large number of Russians are planning to come to Abkhazia for the New Year, the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Tourism of the Republic, Astamur Bartsits, said.

According to him, 30-60% of accommodation facilities are already booked for the New Year holidays. At the same time, not all Abkhaz hotels and boarding houses are open in winter.