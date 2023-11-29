Wind, rain complicate provision of electricity to residents of Crimea

29 Nov. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Utilities continue to eliminate the consequences of a storm, as a result of which hundreds of thousands of people in the south of Russia were left without electricity. In Crimea, the work of specialists is hampered by wind and rain.

Almost 120,000 residents of Crimea and other regions are still cut off from electricity supply, the Russian Ministry of Energy informs.

The department clarified that as of 15:00 Moscow time, the electricity provision was not resumed for 117,000 people.

“Restoration work in Crimea is hampered by the complicated weather situation (strong wind, rain), due to which repeated outages are being recorded to previously powered lines,”

– the ministry informs.