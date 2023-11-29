Earthquake hits Azerbaijan-Georgia border

29 Nov. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

On Wednesday evening, a 4.7-magnitude earthquake occurred on the Azerbaijani-Georgian border. No one was injured as a result of the aftershocks.

On Wednesday, November 29, seismologists recorded an earthquake on the border of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The magnitude of the tremors was 4.7. They occurred at 18:49 (Moscow time).

The epicenter of the earthquake was located approximately 30 km from the Azerbaijani city of Mingecevir, and its source was at a depth of 10 km.

There are no reports of casualties