GUM Ice Rink opens on Red Square

29 Nov. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The opening of the GUM Ice Rink took place on Red Square. Famous figure skaters participated in the event. The ice rink works from 09:00 to 23:30 Moscow time.

This year is 18th for the ice rink on Red Square. Residents and guests of the capital were presented with a fragment of Tatiana Navka’s new ice show “Evenings on a Farm”.

The ice rink works from 09:00 to 23:30 Moscow time. The latest skating session starts at 22:30.