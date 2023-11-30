Galatasaray salvage 3-3 draw against Manchester United

30 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Galatasaray staged a comeback in a 3-3 draw at home against Manchester United in week five of the UEFA Champions League on November 29.

Manchester United broke the deadlock when Alejandro Garnacho made a close-range finish in the 11th minute at Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex in Istanbul.

After seven minutes, the Red Devils doubled the lead with a classy-long range goal from Bruno Fernandes.

Galatasaray narrowed the gap to one after Hakim Ziyech scored a goal from a free kick in the 29th minute.

In the 43th minute, Mauro Icardi found the net for the Istanbul club but the referee's flag was raised.

Manchester United made scored 3-1 courtesy of a close-range finish from Scott Mctominay in the 55th minute.

Andre Onana’s mistake led to Galatasaray getting a second goal in the 63rd minute as Ziyech scored another mesmerizing free-kick goal.

Kerem Akturkoglu came off the bench to notch Galatasaray's third goal with a ferocious right-footed strike in the 71st minute. Ziyech added an assist to his two goals.

Galatasaray have five points, while Manchester United are at the bottom of Group A with four points.