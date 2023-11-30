Asian Development Bank to boost support for Georgia

30 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili discussed Georgia's current economic situation and its fiscal and budgetary parameters with President of the Asian Development Bank Masatsugu Asakawa during their meeting held in Tbilisi on Novermber 29.

"ADB is proud to support major projects and policy reforms that will deepen capital markets, transform state-owned enterprises, boost human capital, and enhance climate resilience”, Masatsugu Asakawa said.

The sides highlighted the importance of maintaining the “positive” dynamics of the economic growth of the country. The Georgian PM noted the strengthening of the private sector was “essential” for economic progress, and the role of the ADB was “crucial” in this process.

Irakli Garibashvili said Georgia appreciated the ADB’s current portfolio in the country that included 18 investment projects worth $1.9 billion.

The meeting also noted the Georgian Government’s investment in reforms contributing to simplification of doing business in the country, as well as infrastructural projects.

The meeting between the Georgian PM and the ADB chief was held as part of Asakawa’s visit to Tbilisi to attend the Central Asian Regional Economic Cooperation Forum this week.