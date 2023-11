30 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye hopes that negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia will end with a peace agreement, Türkiye's National Security Council said following a meeting.

The issues related to the normalization of relations between Türkiye and Armenia were also raised during the meeting .

It was noted that Ankara will support all sincere efforts to establish a lasting peace that will contribute to the peace and prosperity of all countries in the region, including Armenia.