30 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Thirteen people died in a fire at a hostel in Kazakhstan's Almaty on November 30, the city's emergencies department said.

The fire broke out in the basement of a three-story residential building, where the 1st floor and basement had been converted into a hostel.

There were initially 72 people in the hostel, and 59 people were self-evacuated, Sputnik Kazakshatn reported. An investigation is underway.