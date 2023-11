30 Nov. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

OPEC+ members are considering new oil production cuts of as much as 1-2 million barrels a day, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Saudi Arabia favors curb of up to 1 million barrels a day, while other membersm including the UAE, Nigeria and Angola, oppose downgrading quotas.

The move, which would likely send oil prices higher, could be announced November 30 at a virtual meeting of the cartel. The meeting, originally scheduled for last week, was postponed over disagreements about production.