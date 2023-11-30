Gaza ceasefire extension announced

30 Nov. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the extension of a ceasefire in Gaza less than 20 minutes before the expiration of a truce agreement with Hamas.

"In light of the mediators' efforts to continue the process of releasing the hostages and subject to the terms of the framework, the operational pause will continue," the statement reads.

Hamas, in turn, said that the ceasefire had been extended for one more day, TASS reported.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry also confirmed that Israel and Hamas had agreed to extend the truce for an additional day.