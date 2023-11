30 Nov. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

At least three Israelis were killed and at least six others wounded in Jerusalem in an attack by terrorists armed with firearms, the Israeli Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

According to police, at around 7:40 a.m. two Palestinian gunmen got out of a vehicle at the main entrance to the capital and opened fire at people at a bus stop, Times of Israel reported.

Police said the two terrorists were eleminated.