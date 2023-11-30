More than half of Russians feel confident about future

30 Nov. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Almost 60% of Russians polled expressed confidence in what tomorrow will bring, with such a high figure remaining steady for the second year in a row, according to the published results of a Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) poll.

This year the share of Russians who declared confidence in what tomorrow will bring is 59% versus 61% in 2022.

The poll showed that respondents' answers to this question varied depending on their financial situation. Russians with a good level of income expressed confidence in the future 3.5 times more often than low-income citizens. Confidence in the future has no pronounced gender specificity.

According to the survey results, Russians' confidence in the future depends on personal well-being, social security, the general state of affairs in the country, trust in state institutions, and optimism.