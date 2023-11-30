Grossi calls for resumption of dialogue with Iran on nuclear program

30 Nov. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi is calling on the world’s leaders to resume dialogue with Iran on the country’s nuclear program and not to ignore Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

"There needs to be some recreation of a system of dialogue with Iran...Attention . . . may of course be on something else. But this doesn't solve the issue. It may even make them more acute, in the sense that there's a sense of a certain indifference...People may not be looking at [Iran's nuclear ambitions], but the problem exists," Grossi said.

The IAEA chief noted that the situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear program was "very uncertain" and urged nations to "sit down and re-engage".

According to him, "trying to put [a nuclear deal] back into the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for Iran’s nuclear program - TASS) box wouldn’t work." "You can still call it a JCPOA but it should be a JCPOA 2.0 or something because you have to adapt," Grossi added.