Azerbaijan and Armenia discuss border delimitation

30 Nov. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia was held today, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

The parties discussed several organizational and procedural matters and proceeded with their discussion on delimitation issues.

The Azerbaijani and Armernian representatives decided to start work on agreement of the draft regulations on joint activities.

The sides agreed to set the date and location of the next commission meeting in working order.