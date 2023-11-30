Erdoğan to discuss status of Gaza in Dubai

30 Nov. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Discussion of the Gaza Strip's post-conflict status will be the main subject of Erdoğan's meetings at the World Climate Summit in Dubai.

"The post-war status of Gaza will be among the issues that Erdoğan will discuss in the UAE",

the columnist for the Turkish newspaper Hürriyet Abdulkadir Selvi said.

The publication emphasizes that, according to Akara's point of view, the Palestinian enclave should be governed by local residents with the participation of the Palestinian radical movement Hamas.

Besides, Ankara insists that long-term peace can only be built on the principle of the simultaneous existence of both Palestine and Israel as independent states.

In addition to this, in Dubai the Turkish leader will discuss the problems of delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.