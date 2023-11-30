Putin's direct line and press conference to be held on December 14

30 Nov. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced the date for the Direct Line and the press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He noted that the annual press conference and the Russian leader's "Direct Line" will be held in a combined format on December 14. Peskov added that Putin would sum up the results of the year.

"It will be a program. It is still a project of TV channels. And it will be a combined format of Direct Line and the final press conference of the president",

Dmitry Peskov said.