FMs of Azerbaijan and Armenia not to meet on sidelines of OSCE Ministerial Council

30 Nov. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is participating in a meeting of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports.

According to the Ministry, Bayramov will speak at the event. He will also meet with his colleagues from other countries participating in the summit.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry announced that there were no plans for a meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

It should be added that Russian Minister Sergey Lavrov is also taking part in the Council of OSCE Foreign Ministers.