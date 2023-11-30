Refugees from Palestine accommodated in Kuban

30 Nov. 21:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

More than thirty Palestinian residents have arrived in Kuban since the beginning of the next round of escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Among those who arrived there were 13 children.

"Families are located in Krasnodar, Sochi, Gelendzhik, as well as in the Dinsky and Timashevsky districts",

the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia said.

It should be noted that Palestinian refugees also arrive in Chechnya and Dagestan. So, the day before, Chechnya accepted the first group of Palestinian refugees. The group consisted of 51 people, including 27 children.