Armenia discusses cooperation with NATO

30 Nov. 21:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday, November 30, the head of the Armenian Foreign Ministry and NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the South Caucasus and Central Asia met in Skopje. The head of the Armenian Ministry himself wrote about this on his pages on social networks.

Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized that their conversation with Javier Colomina was productive. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 30th session of the OSCE Ministerial Council.

The central topic of the conversation was the steps being taken to strengthen the partnership between the republic and the North Atlantic Alliance.