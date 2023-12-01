Armenia confirms its absence during next meeting of CSTO

1 Dec. 9:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The representative of Armenia was absent from the working meeting of representatives of the CSTO member countries in Skopje. The relevant information was confirmed by the Republic's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The representative of Armenia did not take part in the next working meeting of representatives of the CSTO countries, which took place in Skopje",

the Ministry's press secretary Ani Badalyan said.

Let us remind you that the OSCE Ministerial Council is also taking place in Skopje. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan takes part in it