Baku: It's time to seize the chance and establish peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia

1 Dec. 10:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and Armenia can come to peace, there is an opportunity for this, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the 30th OSCE Ministerial Council.

He noted that Armenia was delaying the negotiation process, without responding to Azerbaijan's proposals for a peace agreement for months.

"Similarly, the biased and unilateral actions of some parties seriously affect the process. We still firmly believe that Azerbaijan and Armenia have a historic opportunity to establish good relations and coexist peacefully as two states. The time has come to seize this chance",

Bayramov said.

The way to peace lies through bilateral dialogue, Yerevan must realize this, and peace is also impossible without normal relations with neighbors, he noted.

"Continuing geopolitical influence by other players is counterproductive as it serves only to maintain confrontation and delay. The broader international community also has a responsibility to refrain from provocative actions and to reduce tensions, including within the OSCE. I reaffirm Azerbaijan’s readiness to engage constructively within OSCE to overcome existing challenges to its functionality and effectiveness",

Bayramov said.